Feature film "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc", directed by Radu Jude, in official competition in Berlinale. The newest feature-film signed by director Radu Jude, "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" was included in the final competition of the 71st edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. According to a press release sent by RollerCoaster sent to AGERPRES, the movie will have its world premiere at the Berlinale. Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the prestigious event will take place in two stages: with an online competition and granting of prizes during the period of January 1-5, as well as projections open to the public during the period of June 9-20, according to the festival's representatives, Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek. Subtitled "Sketch for a popular film", the feature-film "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" analyses the relations between the individual and society, following the events an amateur porn video uploaded by a middle school teacher on a specialized website trigger upon her life. The cast consists of actors Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Malai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Dana Voicu, Axinte, Adrian Enache, Ilinca Harnut. "A friend described this movie to as being the meeting between Immanuel Kant (the moral law) and Emanuelle Cunt (the mortal law). The critic Andrei Gorzo recently declared that the movie is 'aggressive, experimental, brimming with ideas and especially a super incisive sense of the contemporary.' I have nothing else to add," director Radu Jude declared. The image is signed by Marius Panduru, the montage is done by Catalin Cristutiu, Dana Bunescu handled the sound design, Cristian Niculescu was responsible for the scenography and the costumes were done by Ciresica Cuciuc. The producer is Ada Solomon. "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" is a microFILM production, in co-production with Paul Thiltges Distributions, Endorfilm, Kinorama, done with the support of the National Center of Cinematography, Film Fund Luxembourg, Czech Film Fund, Croatian Audiovisual Center, Artekino International. Director and screenwriter, Radu Jude won with his debut feature film - "Cea mai fericita fata din lume" - the CICAE award at Berlinale in 2009. In 2012 he directed the film "Toata lumea din familia noastra", presented at a world premiere in the Forum section of Berlinale. The film "Aferim!" (2015) brought him the Silver Bear for best directing.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]