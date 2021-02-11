Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 2,644, death toll hits 19,200

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 2,644, death toll hits 19,200. A number of 2,644 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 31,500 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As of Thursday, 755,126 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 701,283 were declared cured. To date, 5,661,319 RT-PCR tests and 186,660 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the last 24 hours, 24,745 RT-PCR tests were performed (15,184 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,561 on request) and 6,900 rapid antigen tests. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has risen by 65 in the last 24 hours, 40 men and 25 women, taking the death toll to 19,200. One deaths was recorded in the 30-39 years age range, one death in the 40-49 years age category, five deaths in the 50-59 years age range, 15 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 16 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 27 deaths in the over 80 years category. All deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Petronius Craiu, Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]