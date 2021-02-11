PM Citu: We have reasons to be confident in economic recovery as EC confirms our forecasts



PM Citu: We have reasons to be confident in economic recovery as EC confirms our forecasts.

Prime Minister Florin Citu says the Romanian government has reasons to be “confident” in economic recovery, as the premises created are confirmed by the European Commission’s economic forecasts published on Thursday, according to which Romania’s GDP growth in 2021 is forecast to slightly exceed the (...)