February 11, 2021

President Iohannis on schools: Things look good, it is extremely important to observe imposed restrictions
President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said, with respect to the reopening of schools, that the situation is good and pointed out that it is important that the imposed restrictions continue to be observed. "We looked at the schools in Romania that were reopened for face to face classes for the second semester and I can tell you that the situation is good. There are over 10,000 schools that function now with the students physically present, there are over 6,000 education units that work in the yellow scenario, which means that a significant part of the children go to school physically, but some remain in the online system. Summa summarum - more than 2 million pupils have physically resumed school on Monday, February 8, more than 70 per cent of the total number of pupils in Romania. The others who remained online continue their studies in this form. We all want the localities that are in yellow and red scenarios or some even quarantined to have a positive evolution and to leave these scenarios by moving to the green scenario," said President Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He underscored the need to comply with the restrictions imposed and called for accountability. The head of state had a meeting with the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu. AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
