 
Romaniapress.com

February 11, 2021

Henri Coanda Airport adapts its terminal infrastructure to traffic: only 52 check-in counters, 14 boarding gates
Feb 11, 2021

Henri Coanda Airport adapts its terminal infrastructure to traffic: only 52 check-in counters, 14 boarding gates.

Henri Coanda Airport adapts its terminal infrastructure to current traffic values and will keep open only 52 check-in counters through which passengers will be processed on the Departures flow and only 14 boarding gates for international flights, the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) informs on Thursday. "The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected air traffic, especially international traffic, which is currently at about 15-20% of the normal in this period. Under these conditions, traffic at airports in Bucharest has a similar downward trend. In this context, CNAB analyzed the possibilities of operating at Henri Coanda Airport with a terminal infrastructure adapted to the current traffic values. The measures take into account both the efficiency of the airport activity through the rational exploitation of the available resources and improving the quality of the services offered to passengers and increasing the sanitary security," reads a CNAB release. Thus, for the processing of passengers on the Departures flow, only 52 check-in counters will be opened (from 53 to 104) located in the new area of the terminal, and the area for counters 1-52 will be arranged as a waiting area equipped with seats, where passengers and their companions can wait for operations to begin. "The same principle of efficient and flexible use of resources, linked with that of sanitary safety, will be applied in the boarding area which will operate with a small number of boarding gates proportional to the traffic values, respectively with 14 boarding gates for international flights (with a 40% reduction in processing capacity)," the CNAB adds. The measures will enter into force on 16.02.2021, starting with 8:00, and will be maintained until there is a significant increase in the number of passengers and aircraft movements. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Tilica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

iHunt Lists RON7M Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange Online retailer and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets iHUNT (HUNT.RO) on Friday listed its first corporate bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HUNT23.

Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments Three startups founded or co-founded by Romanian entrepreneurs abroad have managed to raise financings worth over USD 100 million (each) from venture capital investors in recent years. Two of them have also reached unicorn status (over USD 1 bln evaluation). Here they are: ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ (...)

Parcel Delivery Company Sameday Doubles Revenue in 2020 Parcel delivery company Sameday held by online retailer eMAG, last year saw its revenue double both because of the rise in online commerce and because of the investments it has made in the last few years.

COVID-19 vaccine: More than 1 mln doses administered in Romania More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Romania since December 27, when the vaccination campaign started in the country, according to official data. “Over 1 million doses administered. Romania - 3rd place in Europe at administered doses/100 people,” reads a post on (...)

Baneasa Shopping City Sets Out to Keep Mall Fully Rented Baneasa Shopping City, the mall in northern Bucharest operated by Baneasa Developments, plans to stay fully rented in 2021 and has adjusted the way it calculates rents accordingly, by lowering them.

Travel restrictions: Romania updates "yellow list" of countries with high epidemiological risk The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, February 11, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries/regions on the list and present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more (...)

Romania Freezes Public Sector Wages to Cut Budget Deficit to 7% in 2021 Romania's 2021 state budget bill targets a budget gap of around RON80 billion, around 7% of the country's gross domestic product, down from a deficit of 9.8% in 2020, based on a GDP growth projection of 4.3%.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |