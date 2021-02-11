 
February 11, 2021

EnvinMin: Launching of guarantee-return system at national level will contribute a lot to efficiency of selective collection
The launch of the guarantee-return system (SGR) at national level will greatly contribute to the efficiency of selective collection, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna, said on Thursday, after discussions with the General Mayor of the Capital City, on the topic of waste management. "I am extremely happy that I was able to be part of this team that generated a new beginning in terms of the vision of waste management in Bucharest. It is a new beginning for the Capital City and I am glad to see that all the six districts are here, and the Bucharest City Hall, and I am glad that there is cooperation on this, that there is cohesion and there is a commitment to solving this problem. As for the Ministry of Environment, we will contribute to the efficiency of this system by launching the SGR system at the national level. Definitely, this system will greatly contribute to the efficiency of selective collection," Barna said. At the same time, he said, work is underway on a national programme through which local public authorities will be helped to build storage centres for bulky waste. "We are talking here about construction debris, construction waste, we are talking about furniture, about textiles, about those wastes that are not allowed to end up in household waste," said the head of the Environment. Tanczos Barna mentioned that the next meeting on this topic will take place in two weeks. The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna, and the General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, met on Thursday afternoon with representatives of public administrations from the districts of Bucharest and Ilfov, to discuss an integrated approach to waste management. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

