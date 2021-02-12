Romanian magistrates vote against abolition of controversial prosecution body SIIJ

Romanian magistrates vote against abolition of controversial prosecution body SIIJ. The Romanian magistrates' body CSM, with 11 votes against 8, issued a negative opinion on the Government's draft law aimed at abolishing the controversial prosecution body SIIJ charged with investigating magistrates, G4media.ro reported. This is the second time that CSM has issued a negative (...)