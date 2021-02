Wages in Romania go up 8.4% in 2020

Wages in Romania go up 8.4% in 2020. The average net wage in Romania increased by 8.4% last year, reaching RON 3,620 (EUR 743) in December. The highest wage was in the industry of coke oven products and products obtained from crude oil processing (RON 8,350 ), and the lowest in HoReCa (RON 1,685). Compared to November, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]