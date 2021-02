Romanian online store Fashion Days set to surpass H&M and Zara

Romanian online store Fashion Days set to surpass H&M and Zara. The net revenues of Fashion Days, the largest online fashion retailer in Romania, part of the eMAG group, soared by 60% to RON 510 million (EUR 105.4 mln) in 2020 as consumers shifted to online shopping during the lockdown. At the same time, Fashion Days and eMAG Fashion (both of them (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]