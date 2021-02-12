Romanian retailer Profi aims for second place on the market with proximity-convenience concept

Romanian retailer Profi, owned by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, announced plans to open 200 new stores per year and become the second-biggest player on the local market by 2024. To continue its expansion, Profi tests a new concept store, a mix of proximity and convenience store (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]