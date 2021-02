Fitch affirms rating of Garanti Bank Romania

Fitch affirms rating of Garanti Bank Romania. International rating agency Fitch has confirmed the ratings for Garanti Bank Romania (GBR), a lender indirectly controlled by Spanish group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), which started looking for a buyer last year. Romania's biggest lender by assets, Banca Transilvania, is reportedly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]