COVID-19 vaccine: More than 1 mln doses administered in Romania

COVID-19 vaccine: More than 1 mln doses administered in Romania. More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Romania since December 27, when the vaccination campaign started in the country, according to official data. “Over 1 million doses administered. Romania - 3rd place in Europe at administered doses/100 people,” reads a post on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]