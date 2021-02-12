EduMin Cimpeanu: 64 students in Bucharest, confirmed with novel coronavirus by Thursday

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared that a number of 65 students were confirmed as being infected with the novel coronavirus in Bucharest, by Thursday, 18:00 hrs. "64 students, at yesterday's level, at 18:00 hrs, in Bucharest," said the minister, on Friday, at the "Gheorghe Sincai" National College. The Ministry of Education informed on Thursday that 244 students and 329 employees of the educational units throughout the country were confirmed as being infected with the novel coronavirus during the period of 8-11 February, the first week of school of the second semester. The quoted source specified in a press release that 171 classes had their activity suspended. "The cumulative incidence amongst students during the 4 days since the start of the second semester (one confirmed student/10,000 students) is much lower than the one among the general population. There are 8 counties where there were no records of any infection among students (Arges, Braila, Giurgiu, Neamt, Sibiu, Satu Mare, Tulcea, Valcea). Taking the incubation period into account, the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 identified in the Romanian schools are based on infection in the week prior to the schools opening," the Ministry of Education mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan editor: Florin Marin EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]