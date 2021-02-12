PM Citu meets EC officials in Brussels, expresses Romania’s readiness to implement objectives of Strategic Agenda for 2019-2024

PM Citu meets EC officials in Brussels, expresses Romania’s readiness to implement objectives of Strategic Agenda for 2019-2024. Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu – on a visit to Brussels – had a meeting on Thursday with Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal, expressing in context Romania’s readiness to actively participates in the implementation of long-term objectives (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]