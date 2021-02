Dogs trained in Romania to detect people infected with COVID-19

Dogs trained in Romania to detect people infected with COVID-19. The Romanian Police's Dog Center in Sibiu, in central Romania, is training dogs to detect people infected with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, interior minister Lucian Bode announced. According to him, the project started last year, and the dogs will mainly be used by the border and transport police (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]