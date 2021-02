Allianz Pension Funds Reach 5.01% Holding in Transgaz

Allianz Pension Funds Reach 5.01% Holding in Transgaz. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) said in a market report Friday that Allianz SE, parent company of Allianz-Tiriac Pensii Private, has exceeded the 5% holding threshold on February 8. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]