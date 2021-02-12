Oil Terminal Profit Grows 48% in 2020, to RON3.55M

Oil Terminal Profit Grows 48% in 2020, to RON3.55M. Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO) on Friday reported a net profit of RON3.55 million for 2020, up 47.8% compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]