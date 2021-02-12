 
Romaniapress.com

February 12, 2021

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 2,550; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 30,000
Feb 12, 2021

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 2,550; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 30,000.

A number of 2,550 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 30,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As of Friday, 757,676 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 703,966 were declared cured. To date, 5,685,927 RT-PCR tests and 192,926 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the last 24 hours, 24,608 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,591 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,017 on request) and 6,266 rapid antigen tests. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has risen by 77 in the last 24 hours, 49 men and 28 women. One death was recorded in the 40-49 years age category, nine deaths in the 50-59 years age range, 19 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 22 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 26 deaths in the over 80 years category. As many as 74 of the deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities had been reported for three other patients to date. A number of 7,019 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 973 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. In Romania, 40,804 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,315 are in institutional isolation. Also, 62,094 people are in quarantine at home and 150 in institutionalized quarantine. Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 5,348 fines amounting to a total of 917,870, for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced of Friday, as well. The Police also drew up four criminal files for thwarting disease control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal CodeAGERPRES (RO - authors: Daniel Popescu, Petronius Craiu, editors: Florin Marin, Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu , EC President von der Leyen have detailed discussion on relevant aspects related to the European agenda Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday had a meeting in Brussels with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of his visit to the European institutions, in which context he reiterated the importance of maintaining a coordinated approach at the EU (...)

Economy Ministry has a budget of 6.6 billion lei, 92pct will go to 3 state aid schemes The Ministry of Economy has a budget of 6.6 billion lei for 2021, 92pct of which will go on 3 state aid schemes, namely the one for HoReCa, the arrears for Start-up Nation and the one intended for films, Minister Claudiu Nasui wrote on Facebook, on Friday. "I have always wanted to see that (...)

Vaccination campaign/39,376 persons immunised in past 24 hours The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 39,376 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 35,756 doses of Pfizer and 3,620 doses of Moderna, according to data made available by INSP (Public Health Inspectorate) through the National (...)

PM meets EC President, voices confidence new commitments made by vaccine providers will be observed Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday had a meeting in Brussels with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of his visit to the European institutions, in which context he reiterated the importance of maintaining a coordinated approach at the EU level (...)

Mobile teams vaccinating teachers, under consideration Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita told AGERPRES on Friday that the possibility of teachers getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with the aid of mobile teams is under consideration. "It's a work scenario, an analysis. There are a (...)

Financial Regulator Registers MedLife Share Capital Increase Romania's financial supervisory authority has registered the securities related to the share capital increase of MedLife (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, the company said Friday.

Romanian Pharmaceutical Market Grows 1.3% in 2020, to RON18B The pharmaceutical market in Romania grew 1.3% in 2020, to RON18 billion (EUR3.7 billion), while medication sales in volume stood 625 million packs, the same as in 2019, Cegedim research showed Friday.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |