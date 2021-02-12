PM Citu, European Council President discuss about vaccination in EU, CVM and Schengen

PM Citu, European Council President discuss about vaccination in EU, CVM and Schengen. Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as part of an official visit to Brussels, with the talks approaching subjects related to ensuring the continuity of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at EU level, the elimination of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]