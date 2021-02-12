GCS: 2.550 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in the last 24 hours in Romania



A number of 2,550 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 30,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As of (...)