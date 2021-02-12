Over 1,000,000 people scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

More than 1,000,000 people in Romania have got an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination on the appointment scheduling computer platform. According to the national vaccination platform, 129,225 people have been appointed to be immunised with AstraZeneca doses. Of these, 64,331 are women and 64,894 men.