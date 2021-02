More than 1 million persons scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

More than 1 million persons scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination appointments. More than 1 million persons scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination appointments More than 1,000,000 people in Romania have got an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination on the appointment scheduling computer platform. According to the national vaccination platform, 129,225 people have been appointed (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]