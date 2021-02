Romania Freezes Public Sector Wages to Cut Budget Deficit to 7% in 2021

Romania's 2021 state budget bill targets a budget gap of around RON80 billion, around 7% of the country's gross domestic product, down from a deficit of 9.8% in 2020, based on a GDP growth projection of 4.3%. [Read the article in Mediafax]