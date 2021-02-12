|
Financial Regulator Registers MedLife Share Capital Increase
Feb 12, 2021
Financial Regulator Registers MedLife Share Capital Increase.
Romania's financial supervisory authority has registered the securities related to the share capital increase of MedLife (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, the company said Friday.
