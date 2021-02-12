Romanian Pharmaceutical Market Grows 1.3% in 2020, to RON18B

Romanian Pharmaceutical Market Grows 1.3% in 2020, to RON18B. The pharmaceutical market in Romania grew 1.3% in 2020, to RON18 billion (EUR3.7 billion), while medication sales in volume stood 625 million packs, the same as in 2019, Cegedim research showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]