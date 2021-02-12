PM meets EC President, voices confidence new commitments made by vaccine providers will be observed

PM meets EC President, voices confidence new commitments made by vaccine providers will be observed. Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday had a meeting in Brussels with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of his visit to the European institutions, in which context he reiterated the importance of maintaining a coordinated approach at the EU level considering the current epidemiological situation at the European and international level and voiced confidence that new commitments made by the vaccine suppliers will be observed. According to a press release of the Government, the two high officials had a detailed discussion on relevant aspects related to the European agenda, with an emphasis on the management of the crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic relaunch process and the objectives in fighting climate change and digital transition. "With respect to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of maintaining a coordinated approach at the EU level in the context of the current epidemiological situation at the European and international level, especially considering the recent mutations of the virus, and hailed efforts made by the Commission, under the coordination of Ursula von der Leyen in this respect," reads the same press release. On the same occasion, the head of Executive presented the current stage of the vaccination campaign at the national level, which places Romania in a top spot among the member states, and voiced confidence that "the new commitments made by the vaccine suppliers will be observed," so that the vaccination campaigns will continue to go well. In her turn, the President of the Commission thanked Romania for its decision to donate 200,000 vaccines doses to the Republic of Moldova. In terms of the economic relaunch process, according to the same source, the Romanian PM presented the national efforts to complete the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), with an emphasis "on the importance of investments in infrastructure, including from the perspective of the country's contribution to the ecological and digital transition." "He thanked the Commission for the cooperation with the national institutions in charge with the drafting of the Plan, and he specified it will be submitted to the Commission within the agreed calendar," reads the press release. On the same topic, the President of the Commission hailed the close cooperation existing between the representatives of the Government and those of the Commission during this time on the topic of completing the PNRR. Moreover, PM Florin Citu mentioned that Romania takes the meeting of the recommendations by the European Commission in respect to the conclusion of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism as a priority and he recalled the constant dialogue and close cooperation between the Government and the Commission on this topic. He also reiterated that Romania's top priority is to enter the Schengen Zone. "The President of the Commission also voiced her appreciation with respect to the determination showed by the Romanian Government in completing the CVM, as well as her strong support for Romania's accession to Schengen," said the same source. On Friday, PM Citu also had a meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for People. During this meeting, the Romanian high official showed that one of the key objectives of his Government, besides that of combating the pandemic, has to do with "the launch of the economic relaunch process and ensuring a fiscal-budgetary stability." "He also mentioned how important it is for Romania to complete the National Recovery and Resilience Plan as grounds for supporting these objectives, with the European Commissioner showing that the technical dialogue between the Romanian side and the Commission went very well," read the same press release. Moreover, the head of the Bucharest Executive made a presentation of the draft budget for 2021, as well as of the main reforms considered by the Government, which depend on the budget draft, in which context Commissioner Dombrovskis appreciated the efforts made by the Government in this regard. In this context, the Romanian PM showed that the use of such mechanisms in the fiscal field to encourage the ecological transition must take into account "the specific circumstances" of each member state, in order to avoid "an excessive budgetary impact" on some of these. AGERPRES (RO - Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu , EC President von der Leyen have detailed discussion on relevant aspects related to the European agenda Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday had a meeting in Brussels with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of his visit to the European institutions, in which context he reiterated the importance of maintaining a coordinated approach at the EU (...)



Economy Ministry has a budget of 6.6 billion lei, 92pct will go to 3 state aid schemes The Ministry of Economy has a budget of 6.6 billion lei for 2021, 92pct of which will go on 3 state aid schemes, namely the one for HoReCa, the arrears for Start-up Nation and the one intended for films, Minister Claudiu Nasui wrote on Facebook, on Friday. "I have always wanted to see that (...)



Vaccination campaign/39,376 persons immunised in past 24 hours The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 39,376 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 35,756 doses of Pfizer and 3,620 doses of Moderna, according to data made available by INSP (Public Health Inspectorate) through the National (...)



Mobile teams vaccinating teachers, under consideration Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita told AGERPRES on Friday that the possibility of teachers getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with the aid of mobile teams is under consideration. "It's a work scenario, an analysis. There are a (...)



Financial Regulator Registers MedLife Share Capital Increase Romania's financial supervisory authority has registered the securities related to the share capital increase of MedLife (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, the company said Friday.



Romanian Pharmaceutical Market Grows 1.3% in 2020, to RON18B The pharmaceutical market in Romania grew 1.3% in 2020, to RON18 billion (EUR3.7 billion), while medication sales in volume stood 625 million packs, the same as in 2019, Cegedim research showed Friday.



Tennis: Five Romanian players to participate in Phillip Island Trophy (WTA) Five Romanian players, Patricia Tig, Irina Begu, Ana Bogdan, Mihaela Buzarnescu and Monica Niculescu, will participate in the Phillip Island Trophy (WTA 250) tournament, with total prizes of 235,238 US dollars, which will debut in Melbourne on Saturday. Buzarnescu and Niculescu will play in the (...)

