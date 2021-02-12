 
February 12, 2021

Mobile teams vaccinating teachers, under consideration
Feb 12, 2021

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita told AGERPRES on Friday that the possibility of teachers getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with the aid of mobile teams is under consideration. "It's a work scenario, an analysis. There are a lot of things that are under consideration. It's a scenario that we take into account. It's clear that we can't create separate offices, separate waiting lines. The way would be to use mobile teams. It's a very big challenge, because we also vaccinate people in old people's homes and people at home using mobile teams. We have to make some assessments of human resources, of the number of doses, of venues. Let's see if we vaccinate in schools, at the inspectorates or at teachers' centres. It's still an idea we're working on. Nothing has been outlined. (...) We could find space in the school's gyms as well: they get arranged, chairs are put in place, a table, you have a bathroom and all that is needed. The real challenge is related to mobile teams and the number of doses," said the doctor. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

