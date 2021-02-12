Vaccination campaign/39,376 persons immunised in past 24 hours

Vaccination campaign/39,376 persons immunised in past 24 hours. The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 39,376 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 35,756 doses of Pfizer and 3,620 doses of Moderna, according to data made available by INSP (Public Health Inspectorate) through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry application. Of these, 480 people received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, and 35,276 - the booster, while 3,619 people were immunised with the first dose of Moderna vaccine. To date, according to CNCAV, 997,408 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered (as of December 27, 2020) and 51,389 doses of Moderna vaccine (Moderna vaccine has been administered since February 4, 2021), a total of 1,048,797 doses. In the past 24 hours, 93 side effects have been reported. Since the beginning of the immunisation process, there have been 2,794 adverse reactions to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]