Coronavirus/ GCS: 964 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 6,952

Coronavirus/ GCS: 964 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 6,952. Bucharest, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - A number of 6,952 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 964 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday. In Romania, 39,318 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,038 are in institutional isolation. Also, 60,450 people are in quarantine at home, and 153 in institutionalized quarantine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]