Coronavirus/ GCS: 6,176 fines in past 24 hours amounting to 1,108,050 lei

Coronavirus/ GCS: 6,176 fines in past 24 hours amounting to 1,108,050 lei. Bucharest, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 6,176 sanctions for minor offenses, amounting to a total of 1,108,050 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures for prevention and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 1,456 calls were registered to the emergency phone number 112. Also, through the competent structures of the Police, two criminal files were drawn up on Saturday for the failure to fight the diseases, a deed provided and punished by art. 352 Penal Code. The Ministry of the Interior has operated, since July 4, a TELVERDE line (0800.800.165) for which violations of the sanitary protection norms can be notified. The calls are taken over by a dispatcher, in an integrated system, and distributed to the territorial structures for the verification of the notified aspects. The GCS states that only information verified through official sources should be considered and refer to recommendations and other information at TELVERDE - 0800.800.358. The TELVERDE number is not an emergency number, but a telephone line strictly assigned for informing citizens, valid for national calls, from Monday to Friday, between 8.00 and 20.00. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]