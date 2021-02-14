|
GCS: 1.872 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the last 24 hours
Feb 14, 2021
Romania ranks high among European Union countries in terms of anti-COVID-19 vaccination
Bucharest, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - Romania ranks high among European Union countries in terms of vaccination campaign, shows the Facebook page of the information Platform on vaccination against COVID-19.
As many as 21,120,988 doses of vaccine were administered in EU member states, according to (...)
Ciolos, about draft budget: Pensions, salaries, investments go up; then, where is austerity?
Bucharest, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) co-president Dacian Ciolos on Sunday rejected the hypothesis that the 2021 budget would be an austerity one, noting that pensions and salaries will increase based on previous (...)
Coronavirus/ GCS: Timis County remains in red zone; Bucharest - 2.06 infection rate
Bucharest, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - Timis County remains in the red zone, with 3.69 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per 1,000 inhabitants, slightly higher than on the previous day (3.61), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.
Maramures County, which exited the red zone on (...)
Coronavirus/ GCS: 6,176 fines in past 24 hours amounting to 1,108,050 lei
Bucharest, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 6,176 sanctions for minor offenses, amounting to a total of 1,108,050 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures for prevention and combating the effects of the COVID-19 (...)
Coronavirus/ GCS: 964 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 6,952
Bucharest, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - A number of 6,952 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 964 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday.
In Romania, 39,318 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home (...)
GCS: 1,872 new COVID-19 cases; tests in last 24 hours - almost 15,000
Bucharest, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - A number of 1,872 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following almost 15,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.
These are cases that have not previously had a positive (...)
Tennis: Simona Halep qualified for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
Melbourne, Feb 14 /Agerpres/ - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the world's number two, qualified for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, by beating Polish Iga Swiatek 3 -6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in Melbourne.
Halep (29 years old), the second seed, won (...)
