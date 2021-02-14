GCS: 1.872 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the last 24 hours



A number of 1,872 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following almost 15,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS says. As of (...)