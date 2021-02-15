 
Head of biggest RO online retailer eMAG takes over troubled bicycle producer Pegas
Head of biggest RO online retailer eMAG takes over troubled bicycle producer Pegas.

The founder of bicycle producer Atelierele Pegas, Andrei Botescu, and four other shareholders sold all their shares in the company to Network One Distribution (NOD), a vehicle fully controlled by Iulian Stanciu, the CEO of the biggest local online retailer - eMAG.ro. NOD became the sole (...)

