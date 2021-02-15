More than 142,000 persons to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca starting on Monday



Vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine kicks off on Monday in centres across the country. More than 142,000 people are scheduled to be vaccinated with this serum, according to the COVID-19 vaccination information platform's Facebook page. According to the same source, 142,100 people are scheduled for a vaccination with AstraZeneca - 69,671 women and 72,429 men. As of Sunday evening, there are over 1.5 million appointments for immunisation - 673,593 with the first dose and 923,247 with the second dose (booster), the mentioned source states. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tănăsescu, editor: Oana Popescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)