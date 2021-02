Covid-19: Romania starts using AstraZeneca vaccine

Covid-19: Romania starts using AstraZeneca vaccine. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine will be used in Romania starting Monday, February 15. So far, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were used. The country decided to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged between 18 and 55. More than 142,000 people registered to receive the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]