COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Romania ranks high in the EU for doses administered

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Romania ranks high in the EU for doses administered. Romania has one of the most efficient COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in the European Union (EU), according to data compiled by Bloomberg and quoted by RO Vaccinare - the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination. According to the February 14 data from Bloomberg.com, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]