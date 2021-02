Euro-scepticism on the rise in Romania amid wide discrepancies

Euro-scepticism on the rise in Romania amid wide discrepancies. Some 19% of Romanians believe EU membership is a bad thing, the highest proportion in the Union, while 49% of them think that it is a good thing - 24th place in the EU. The favorable perception decreased by six percentage points compared to last year, according to a Eurobarometer survey (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]