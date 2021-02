RO contractor to refurbish bridge over Danube for EUR 13.7 mln

Romania's National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) and local contractor Maristar Com signed, on February 12, the contract for rehabilitating the Cernavoda bridge over the Danube - on the A2 motorway, which links Bucharest and the Black Sea port of Constanta, Adevarul (...)