Developers Preparing 9 New Office Buildings in Bucharest for 2021

Developers Preparing 9 New Office Buildings in Bucharest for 2021. Nine office space projects, with at least 9,000 square meters each, will be delivered in 2021, real estate consultants say. The largest building to be delivered this year will be the first phase of the One Cotroceni Park and inauguration will take place one year from the inauguration of the new (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]