 
Romaniapress.com

February 15, 2021

PM Citu: Many in the public square do not know how to read a budget or just want scandal
Feb 15, 2021

PM Citu: Many in the public square do not know how to read a budget or just want scandal.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the budget appropriations for the Ministry of Health this year are higher than in the last two years, and that there are many people in the public square who "do not know how to read a budget "or "they just want to make a fuss." "It's not true and that shows that we have a lot of people in the public square who can't read a budget, it's also an explanation for where we are with Romania today. There are a lot of people who speak in the public square without understanding how a budget is made, without understanding how to read a budget and they throw around information. Once again, the Ministry of Health has 11.43 billion lei [in public money] a bigger budget than last year, a special year with the biggest health crisis in the last hundred of years. We have allocated more resources in a year in which we will not have the same situation; in addition, there are almost 2 billion more than there were in 2019, when it was a normal year, so all these discussions in public are either because people don't understand and don't know how to read a budget or do they just want to make a fuss, which is sad because we still have to move on; the economy has to move on and we don't have to sit and educate people every day in how to read a budget," Citu said at the Parliament House before a meeting of the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL). He said that he had no problem with the minister of health and that he had not complained about the budget allocated to this area. The prime minister underscored that there will be no problems with paying the bills. "We have talked to everyone, the [ruling] coalition included, and we are still talking today. There is no dissension. The coalition leaders have committed themselves to a government deficit of 7.16%. (...) The budget was published last week to see if there are needs in some areas; some areas have been identified, but there are small amounts, some commitment appropriations. Yes, I think that the Ministry of Health will avail of more commitment appropriations, which means that they can make more contracts, but otherwise for the payment of bills to the Ministry of Development, to the Ministry of Transport, and to the Ministry of Health the money is allocated. There's no problem there. This is how we had discussions in previous years and you will see that there will be no problems with paying the bills," said Citu. AGERPRES (RO- author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Doctor Rafila on severely burned patient's death: Transfer to Belgian facility sluggish Social Democrat MP, doctor Alexandru Rafila, said that in his opinion, the transfer abroad of the severely burned patient who died today in Belgium was "sluggish". "I consider it was a sluggish transfer, because if this had been a first, we could of course have found some (...)

Foreign Minister: Romania, honored to endorse Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations The states must act in such a way as to allow any deprivation of liberty to be examined by independent courts, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said at the launch of the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations, a video conference event organized by Canada, the Foreign (...)

JusMin Stelian Ion, Dutch ambassador discuss amending Justice laws and Codes Minister of Justice Stelian Ion met on Monday with the Dutch Ambassador to Romania, Roelof Van Ees, with the two officials discussing on this occasion the process of amending the Justice package, but also the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. Bilateral cooperation in the field of (...)

Chamber: Motion/Vlad Voiculescu: Health disaster author in last 30 years is PSD Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu declared on Monday that the "direct" author of the last 30 years' "disaster" in the Romanian health system is the Social Democratic Party (PSD). "The direct authors of the last 30 years' disaster in the Romanian health system is PSD (...)

COVID vaccination campaign/ 37,137 people inoculated in past 24 hours, day one for AstraZeneca serum The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 37,137 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 27,290 injected (...)

Chamber debates simple motion against HealthMin. Voiculescu: Budget of Health Ministry's activities higher than the previous year, but not enough. Bill under Parliament debate not to mandate COVID-19 vaccination The Chamber of Deputies is discussing today a simple motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu. A vote on the motion is set to take place at a plenary session on Wednesday. Last Wednesday, PSD submitted to a plenary meeting of the Chamber the... (...)

Barna: Elimination of lawmakers' special pensions on agenda of Joint Standing Bureaus on Tuesday The abolition of the lawmakers' special pensions will be on the agenda of the Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, most likely to enter the plenary session on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced. He specified that the topic of special (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |