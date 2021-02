Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep meets Serena Williams in Australian Open quarterfinals

Romania's tennis star Simona Halep qualified for the Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday, February 14, after a three-set win against Iga Swiatek. The match ended 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour and 50 minutes. It was Simona Halep's 100th Grand Slam victory. In the quarterfinal, which will be