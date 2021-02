Fan Courier Turnover Grows 27% in 2020, Tops RON1B Mark

Fan Courier Turnover Grows 27% in 2020, Tops RON1B Mark. FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, said Monday its turnover grew 27% in 2020, topping the RON1 billion mark, as the ongoing pandemic boosted demand for delivery services. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]