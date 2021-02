iHunt Profit Grows Ten Times in 2020, to RON6M

Online retailer and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets iHunt Ploiesti (HUNT.RO) on Monday reported a net profit of RON6.15 million for 2020, nearly ten times higher compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]