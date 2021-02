2Performant Seeks to Raise RON5M Financing

2Performant Seeks to Raise RON5M Financing. Romanian technology company 2Performant Network (2P.RO), the leader of the Romanian affiliate marketing market, seeks to raise RON5 million from investors and/or by contracting credit facilities to fund development in Romania, Bulgaria and access new (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]