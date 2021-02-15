UPDATE/Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,331; tests performed in last 24 hours: nearly 9,000

UPDATE/Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,331; tests performed in last 24 hours: nearly 9,000. As many as 1,331 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following nearly 9,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 763,294 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 709,520 were declared cured. To date, 5,725,543 RT-PCR tests and 206,277 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide In the last 24 hours, 5,945 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,194 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 1,751 on request) and 3,830 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]