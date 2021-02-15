GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.331 following nearly 9.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.331 following nearly 9.000 tests nationwide. As many as 1,331 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following nearly 9,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]