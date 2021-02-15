TELUS International Romania Community Board continues to support local NGOs with 100,000 USD total funding in 2021

TELUS International Romania Community Board continues to support local NGOs with 100,000 USD total funding in 2021. NGOs with health or education projects are invited to apply for a grant by March 12 TELUS International Romania Community Board invites non-profit organizations in search of funding to submit their projects, until March 12th, by filling in the form available at this link: (...)