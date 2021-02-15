Franklin Templeton strengthens leadership bench in Bucharest with new promotions
Feb 15, 2021
Franklin Templeton strengthens leadership bench in Bucharest with new promotions.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., Sucursala București, (“FTIS”/”Franklin Templeton Bucharest”), in its capacity of Alternative Investment Fund Manager of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (“the Fund”), has announced the following promotions: Călin Meteș has been promoted to Deputy CEO for (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]