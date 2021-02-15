Mazars Report: Conscious, collaborative, connected: how the luxury sector is “navigating the now” and influencing the future



New customers and new demands leading luxury brands to address sustainability concerns and build cross-sector coalitions Wealthy Chinese customers, HENRYs (high-earners-not-rich-yet), and Gen Z driving transformation and growth in luxury Romania’s luxury market: living circular is the new goal (...)