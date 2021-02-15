Village Museum in Bucharest hosts fair dedicated to ‘martisor’ spring tradition

The Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest will host the Primavara la sat (Spring in the village) fair between February 22 and March 7. The event is dedicated to the local martisor spring tradition. Local artisans and artists will be present at the fair with a wide variety of martisoare, (...)