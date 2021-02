Chimcomplex To Sell 189.5 Million Shares for RON356M to Raise Share Capital

Chimcomplex To Sell 189.5 Million Shares for RON356M to Raise Share Capital. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, said Monday just 0.2% of new shares issued for a share capital increase were subscribed in the preemption period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]